Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
TMX Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on TMX Group to C$65 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying about an 18.68% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$61.61, based on a mix of one Strong Buy, four Buy and four Hold ratings.
  • Shares traded at C$54.77 (up 0.3%), with a market cap of C$15.22 billion, a P/E of 36.76, and a 12‑month range of C$44.10–C$57.98.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company's current price.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$61.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$61.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of X traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.77. 365,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,815. The firm has a market cap of C$15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.35. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$44.10 and a 12-month high of C$57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.11.

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (TSE:X)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TMX Group Right Now?

Before you consider TMX Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TMX Group wasn't on the list.

While TMX Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines