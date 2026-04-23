Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company's current price.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$61.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$61.61.

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TMX Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of X traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.77. 365,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,815. The firm has a market cap of C$15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.35. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$44.10 and a 12-month high of C$57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.11.

TMX Group (TSE:X - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. TMX Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

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