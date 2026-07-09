Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $400.00 to $463.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $417.38.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,914,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,629. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $397.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $833,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,169,606,000 after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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