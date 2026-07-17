Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $463.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:UNH opened at $434.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day moving average is $341.69. The firm has a market cap of $394.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.51. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after purchasing an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here