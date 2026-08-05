Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $53.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.41.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. 3,020,977 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,544. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $141,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,962,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

More Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue.

FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline.

Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but cut its price target from $63 to $49, while Barclays lowered its target from $44 to $43 and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revisions reinforce investor concerns about near-term growth and earnings momentum.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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