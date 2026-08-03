Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the company's current price.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 422,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,358. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 59.01% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $430.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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