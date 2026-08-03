Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $10.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company's previous close.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,187. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Huntsman by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,182,590 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 830,828 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $178,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,590 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,705,178 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 311,312 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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