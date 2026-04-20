Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $138.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $116.00 target price on Autoliv in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,636. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Autoliv's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,544.89. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,467.42. This trade represents a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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