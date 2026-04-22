Royal Bank Of Canada Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $123.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

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D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE DHI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.85. 407,138 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.52. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $114.17 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.71). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Key D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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