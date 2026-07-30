Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Outperform" Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock's previous close.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,035 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040.17.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 853.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 773.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 795.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 681.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 932.50.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 EPS for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of £259.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paragon Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paragon Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Paragon Banking Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here