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Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms "Sector perform" Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
QinetiQ Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its "sector perform" rating on QinetiQ Group and kept a GBX 490 price target, implying about 8.4% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock, with Deutsche Bank and Citigroup issuing Buy ratings while Jefferies maintained a Hold; the overall consensus is now a Moderate Buy.
  • QinetiQ shares were trading around GBX 452, near their 52-week high, while the company also recently announced a share buyback plan and saw insider selling from executive Steve Wadey.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company's current price.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 487 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 452 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 292.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 491. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 452.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.10. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that QinetiQ Group will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QinetiQ Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total transaction of £508,510.86. Insiders have acquired a total of 100 shares of company stock valued at $45,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company's stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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