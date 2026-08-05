Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 605.

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BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 525 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.58. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

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