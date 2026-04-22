Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $355.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.83.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $287.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $192.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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