Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,325 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,870 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,491.83.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 6.0%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,463. 18,472,525 shares of the company were exchanged. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12 month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,362.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,281.22. The firm has a market cap of £125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Wendy Mars bought 151 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,213 per share, for a total transaction of £1,831.63. Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £17,707.77. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,549 shares of company stock worth $6,078,970. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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