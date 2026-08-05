Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector perform Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 152 price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an "add" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 183.

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Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8%

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 176.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123 and a 1 year high of GBX 188.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.22.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sabre Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sabre Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half trading: Sabre reported a substantial increase in first-half gross written premiums, suggesting continued momentum as its “Ambition 2030” strategy progresses. Investors may view the premium growth as evidence of expanding scale and demand. Sabre Insurance Delivers H1 Premium Surge as Ambition 2030 Gains Traction

Sabre reported a substantial increase in first-half gross written premiums, suggesting continued momentum as its “Ambition 2030” strategy progresses. Investors may view the premium growth as evidence of expanding scale and demand. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback continues: Sabre is reducing its share count through its previously announced buyback programme. Fewer shares can support earnings per share and provide an additional source of demand for the stock. Sabre Insurance Cuts Share Count as Buy-Back Programme Progresses

Sabre is reducing its share count through its previously announced buyback programme. Fewer shares can support earnings per share and provide an additional source of demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg remains bullish: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating and GBX 200 price target, implying further potential upside from the current trading level. London Stock Exchange broker ratings

Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating and GBX 200 price target, implying further potential upside from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt also sees upside: Peel Hunt maintained its “add” rating and GBX 200 target, reinforcing the view that Sabre’s growth and capital returns justify a valuation above the current price. Digital Look broker views

Peel Hunt maintained its “add” rating and GBX 200 target, reinforcing the view that Sabre’s growth and capital returns justify a valuation above the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly profitability reported: Sabre posted quarterly EPS of GBX 7.33, with a 17.48% net margin and 11.29% return on equity. The figures confirm continued profitability, though the release details provided do not include a direct year-earlier or analyst-consensus comparison. Sabre Insurance Group earnings report

Sabre posted quarterly EPS of GBX 7.33, with a 17.48% net margin and 11.29% return on equity. The figures confirm continued profitability, though the release details provided do not include a direct year-earlier or analyst-consensus comparison. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution remains: Jefferies reaffirmed its “hold” rating and GBX 152 price target, substantially below the current share price. This creates a valuation counterpoint to the more optimistic GBX 200 targets and may limit further gains.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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