Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.80.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:RCL opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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