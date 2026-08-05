Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.23), FiscalAI reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $674.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.93 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Royalty Pharma's conference call:

Royalty receipts grew 14% year over year in the second quarter, while portfolio receipts increased 6% to $773 million and portfolio cash flow reached $736 million, reflecting approximately 95% cash conversion.

in the second quarter, while portfolio receipts increased 6% to $773 million and portfolio cash flow reached $736 million, reflecting approximately 95% cash conversion. Royalty Pharma raised its 2026 guidance for the second consecutive quarter, now forecasting portfolio receipts of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion and royalty-receipt growth of approximately 7% to 10%, despite expected headwinds from PROMACTA, TYSABRI biosimilars and the IRA.

Royalty Pharma raised its 2026 guidance for the second consecutive quarter, now forecasting portfolio receipts of and royalty-receipt growth of approximately 7% to 10%, despite expected headwinds from PROMACTA, TYSABRI biosimilars and the IRA. The company acquired a royalty on AstraZeneca’s cliramitug for up to $425 million, gaining a 3.75% worldwide sales royalty on a potential first-in-class treatment for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy with projected peak royalties of approximately $110 million to $190 million.

The company acquired a royalty on AstraZeneca’s cliramitug for up to $425 million, gaining a 3.75% worldwide sales royalty on a potential first-in-class treatment for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy with projected peak royalties of approximately $110 million to $190 million. Royalty Pharma cited continued progress across its pipeline, including regulatory submissions and approvals, with 19 development-stage therapies and approximately $2 billion of potential peak royalties in the late-stage pipeline; key trial readouts are expected through 2027.

Royalty Pharma cited continued progress across its pipeline, including regulatory submissions and approvals, with 19 development-stage therapies and approximately $2 billion of potential peak royalties in the late-stage pipeline; key trial readouts are expected through 2027. The company ended June with $812 million in cash, $9.2 billion of investment-grade debt and leverage of 2.8 times adjusted EBITDA, while maintaining more than $4 billion of financial flexibility and returning approximately $367 million to shareholders in the first half.

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Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 3,536,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Key Headlines Impacting Royalty Pharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Royalty Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royalty receipts and guidance increased. Portfolio Receipts rose 6% to $773 million, while Royalty Receipts grew 14%. Management raised its 2026 Portfolio Receipts outlook to $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, signaling confidence in the underlying royalty portfolio. Royalty Pharma reports second quarter 2026 results

Portfolio Receipts rose 6% to $773 million, while Royalty Receipts grew 14%. Management raised its 2026 Portfolio Receipts outlook to $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, signaling confidence in the underlying royalty portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation remained strong. Net cash provided by operating activities reached $728 million, supporting Royalty Pharma’s ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and other shareholder returns. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share also exceeded the $1.27 consensus estimate and increased from $1.14 a year earlier. Royalty Pharma Q2 earnings report

Net cash provided by operating activities reached $728 million, supporting Royalty Pharma’s ability to fund acquisitions, dividends and other shareholder returns. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share also exceeded the $1.27 consensus estimate and increased from $1.14 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Reported results contain a measure-related discrepancy. MarketBeat cited GAAP EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $674.1 million, below consensus revenue of $758.9 million, while Zacks highlighted adjusted EPS of $1.32 and described revenue as beating estimates. Investors are likely emphasizing royalty receipts and adjusted earnings, but the difference between GAAP and adjusted results may add volatility. Royalty Pharma earnings report

MarketBeat cited GAAP EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $674.1 million, below consensus revenue of $758.9 million, while Zacks highlighted adjusted EPS of $1.32 and described revenue as beating estimates. Investors are likely emphasizing royalty receipts and adjusted earnings, but the difference between GAAP and adjusted results may add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and target-price risks remain. Royalty Pharma trades near the upper end of its 52-week range, while one brokerage consensus target of $56.57 is below the recent trading level. That could limit near-term upside unless the raised guidance translates into further analyst upgrades. Royalty Pharma target price coverage

Insider Activity

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 393,009 shares of company stock valued at $21,601,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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