RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.19 on Monday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. RPM International's payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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