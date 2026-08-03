Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
RPM International logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on RPM International, with 10 buy ratings and four holds. The average 12-month price target is $126, above the reported share price of $107.19.
  • RPM reported quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, beating estimates of $1.83, while revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $2.23 billion and exceeded expectations.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 80.95% of the company, and RPM recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, equivalent to a 2.0% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of RPM International.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.19 on Monday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. RPM International's payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RPM International Right Now?

Before you consider RPM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RPM International wasn't on the list.

While RPM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines