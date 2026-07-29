RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $215.01 and last traded at $215.6430. 8,210,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,768,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.58.

Specifically, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,774,193.38. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.81.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion , citing sustained commercial aircraft maintenance demand as airlines operate aging fleets and continued military-system demand as governments replenish weapons inventories. Aging Jets, Rising Threats: Why RTX Corporation Just Raised Its 2026 Outlook

RTX raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to , citing sustained commercial aircraft maintenance demand as airlines operate aging fleets and continued military-system demand as governments replenish weapons inventories. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its RTX EPS estimates to $7.20 for 2026 and $7.85 for 2027 , up from $6.95 and $7.60, respectively. Although Erste maintained a Hold rating, the higher forecasts indicate improving earnings expectations. RTX analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank lifted its RTX EPS estimates to and , up from $6.95 and $7.60, respectively. Although Erste maintained a Hold rating, the higher forecasts indicate improving earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and EPS of $1.89 versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. Analysts retain a broadly favorable view, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $225.81. Wall Street analyst targets for RTX

Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and EPS of $1.89 versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. Analysts retain a broadly favorable view, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $225.81. Neutral Sentiment: RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share , equivalent to an annualized $2.92 payout and an approximately 1.3% yield. The dividend provides shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary near-term trading catalyst. RTX dividend information

RTX declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized $2.92 payout and an approximately 1.3% yield. The dividend provides shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: RTX shares have recently climbed toward a 52-week high after a strong multiyear rally. Valuation now appears closer to fair value than clearly inexpensive, with a P/E ratio near 38, potentially limiting further gains unless earnings continue to accelerate. RTX valuation analysis

RTX shares have recently climbed toward a 52-week high after a strong multiyear rally. Valuation now appears closer to fair value than clearly inexpensive, with a P/E ratio near 38, potentially limiting further gains unless earnings continue to accelerate. Negative Sentiment: RTX executives reported several stock sales, including Vice President Kevin Dasilva’s sale of 2,250 shares and insider Troy Brunk’s sale of 8,557 shares. Insider transactions do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, but the selling could add a modest cautionary signal. RTX insider selling

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,163 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company's stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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