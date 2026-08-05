RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 2% - Here's What Happened

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.82 and last traded at $222.3670. Approximately 4,266,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,722,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus set a $245.00 price target on RTX in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,444.61. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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