Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.60.

RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik's revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $589,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $249,493.86. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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