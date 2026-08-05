Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 12,820 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $1,073,162.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 293,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,551,557.03. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $949,192.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,125,339.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,736,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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