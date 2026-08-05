Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $949,192.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 293,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,715,413.72. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $1,073,162.20.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $1,084,315.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $1,125,339.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. 3,736,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 204.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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