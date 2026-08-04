Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $815,100.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $815,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,624.20. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $185,275.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $206,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $909,150.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $930,050.00.

Get Rubrik alerts: Sign Up

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 3,087,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,853. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,828,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here