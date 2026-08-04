Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 721 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,775. The trade was a 15.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $58,811.97.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 676 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $58,206.33.

On Friday, May 29th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00.

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Rubrik Stock Up 8.5%

RBRK stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 3,087,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,853. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,571,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,273 shares of the company's stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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