Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. BTIG Research began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $589,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,493.86. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 31.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 24.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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