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Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Rubrik to $64.00 (from $58.00) and maintains an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 15.9% upside from the current share price.
  • Rubrik beat the quarter's estimates, reporting $0.04 EPS vs. a ($0.11) consensus and revenue of $377.68M (up 46.3% year-over-year), and provided FY2027 and Q1 guidance ranges.
  • Insider selling has been notable: the CFO sold 122,613 shares and insiders have disposed of 203,113 shares worth $10.16M in the past 90 days, though insiders still own 32.38% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rubrik.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. BTIG Research began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $589,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,493.86. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 12.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 31.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 24.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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Analyst Recommendations for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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