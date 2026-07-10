Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Up 1.6% - Should You Buy?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 1,412,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,564,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Get Rumble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUM. Wall Street Zen raised Rumble from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rumble from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUM

Rumble Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,245 shares of the company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rumble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rumble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rumble by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company's primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rumble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rumble wasn't on the list.

While Rumble currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here