Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Up 5.0%

RUSHA traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,411. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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