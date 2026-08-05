Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 23,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $612,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 629,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,776,867.90. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $725,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $585,120.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,530,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.59. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research set a $35.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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