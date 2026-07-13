Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.61.

RUS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Scotia lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Russel Metals alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUS

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS stock opened at C$64.43 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.09 and a 12-month high of C$64.85. The business's 50-day moving average is C$60.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Russel Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, insider Martin Leb Juravsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.28, for a total value of C$316,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$781,887.68. This trade represents a 28.81% decrease in their position. Also, insider John Gregory Reid sold 28,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.62, for a total value of C$1,696,169.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,946,337.14. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 73,935 shares of company stock worth $4,430,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Russel Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Russel Metals wasn't on the list.

While Russel Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here