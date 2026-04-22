Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.14 and traded as high as C$50.83. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$50.38, with a volume of 222,750 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$53.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

Further Reading

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