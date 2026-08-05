Russell Wayne Ford Sells 10,969 Shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 435,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,097,019.44. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,209,600.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00.

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StandardAero Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SARO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 3,638,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $34.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.92.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.StandardAero's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StandardAero

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StandardAero by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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