RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "negative" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price suggests a potential downside of 26.42% from the stock's current price.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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RXO Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 456,649 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,163. RXO has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company's stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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