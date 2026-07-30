RXO (RXO) to Post Earnings on Thursday

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect RXO to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $1.6365 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RXO has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RXO. UBS Group upped their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in RXO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 34,677,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,597 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,998,681 shares of the company's stock worth $153,780,000 after purchasing an additional 735,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,370,232 shares of the company's stock worth $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RXO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,876,488 shares of the company's stock worth $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,199 shares of the company's stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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