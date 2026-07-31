Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Ryan Specialty has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $916.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Ryan Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $916.6 million, while organic revenue growth reached 6.7%. Adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share exceeded the approximately $0.60–$0.61 analyst consensus, and revenue also surpassed estimates. Ryan Specialty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $916.6 million, while organic revenue growth reached 6.7%. Adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share exceeded the approximately $0.60–$0.61 analyst consensus, and revenue also surpassed estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management guided full-year 2026 organic revenue growth toward the higher end of its mid-single-digit range, supporting expectations for continued demand in Ryan Specialty’s insurance brokerage and underwriting markets. Ryan Specialty 2026 Guidance

Management guided full-year 2026 organic revenue growth toward the higher end of its mid-single-digit range, supporting expectations for continued demand in Ryan Specialty’s insurance brokerage and underwriting markets. Neutral Sentiment: Ryan Specialty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend implies an annualized payout of approximately $0.52 per share and a yield near 1.2%. Ryan Specialty Dividend Information

Ryan Specialty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend implies an annualized payout of approximately $0.52 per share and a yield near 1.2%. Negative Sentiment: Management expects the 2026 adjusted EBITDAC margin to decline by 50–100 basis points. That outlook suggests rising expenses or investments could limit the conversion of revenue growth into profit and appears to be the main reason investors are taking a more cautious view of the results.

Management expects the 2026 adjusted EBITDAC margin to decline by 50–100 basis points. That outlook suggests rising expenses or investments could limit the conversion of revenue growth into profit and appears to be the main reason investors are taking a more cautious view of the results. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 13.1% year over year despite higher revenue, adding to concerns about near-term profitability. Ryan Specialty also trades at a relatively elevated valuation, increasing the potential for profit-taking when margin expectations weaken. Ryan Specialty Q2 Earnings

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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