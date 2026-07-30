Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $916.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ryan Specialty's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations , with revenue up 7.2% to $917 million, organic growth of 6.7%, adjusted EBITDA up 6% to $327 million, and adjusted EPS up 12.1% to $0.74. First-half organic growth reached 8.9%, while management raised its full-year organic growth outlook to the higher end of the mid-single-digit range.

, with revenue up 7.2% to $917 million, organic growth of 6.7%, adjusted EBITDA up 6% to $327 million, and adjusted EPS up 12.1% to $0.74. First-half organic growth reached 8.9%, while management raised its full-year organic growth outlook to the higher end of the mid-single-digit range. Ryan Specialty repurchased 8.1 million shares for $260 million during the quarter, authorized an additional $300 million for buybacks, and repurchased another $42 million in July. Net leverage ended at 3.3 times, within management’s targeted 3-to-4-times range.

The company expects continued pressure from declining property pricing, heightened competition in casualty and binding authority, builders-risk headwinds, and a difficult third-quarter comparison. Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to decline approximately 50 to 100 basis points, reflecting talent investments, lower fiduciary income, and higher healthcare costs.

Management highlighted strong performance in casualty construction, professional lines, transactional liability, and reinsurance, supported by a robust pipeline and continued specialty-market demand. Investments in AI, alternative capital solutions, benefits, and new underwriting businesses are intended to improve productivity, diversify revenue, and support longer-term growth.

Management said it is unlikely to close a meaningful acquisition in 2026 and is instead evaluating opportunities for 2027, while maintaining a disciplined approach focused on strategic fit, cultural alignment, and accretion.

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Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 2,593,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at $449,080,417.50. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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