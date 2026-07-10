Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Increases Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a 11.0% increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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