Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.400-14.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $276.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.21. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $157.67 and a 12 month high of $284.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,493 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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