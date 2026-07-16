Ryder System (R) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ryder System to announce earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $3.2987 billion for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $264.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $284.25.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 98.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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