Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.0 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYZ. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Price Performance

RYZ stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 388,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,113. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ryerson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,636 shares in the company, valued at $739,080. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $311,866.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,354,251.71. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,674 shares of company stock valued at $492,576 in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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