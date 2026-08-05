Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
S4 Capital logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Operational EBITDA increased 83% to £38 million, lifting the margin by 600 basis points to 12.3% as cost reductions offset weaker revenue. Management maintained its £85 million full-year EBITDA target.
  • Net revenue fell 6.2% reported and 4.7% like-for-like, pressured by reduced technology and hyperscaler marketing spending, BMW scope reductions, and longer sales cycles. Full-year like-for-like revenue is now expected to decline by mid-single digits.
  • Net debt dropped to £66.3 million, or 0.7 times pro forma EBITDA, supported by £10.4 million of free cash flow and loan repurchases; S4 Capital also approved its first interim dividend of 1.35 pence per share.
  • Interested in S4 Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%.

Here are the key takeaways from S4 Capital's conference call:

  • Operational EBITDA rose 83% reported to GBP 38 million, with the margin expanding 600 basis points to 12.3% as cost reductions and tighter personnel management more than offset lower revenue.
  • Net debt fell to GBP 66.3 million, or 0.7x pro forma EBITDA, supported by GBP 10.4 million of free cash flow and further Term Loan B repurchases; the company also approved its first interim dividend of GBP 0.0135 per share.
  • Net revenue declined 6.2% reported and 4.7% like-for-like, with technology clients and hyperscalers shifting spending toward AI infrastructure and away from marketing, while BMW scope reductions and extended technology sales cycles added pressure. Full-year like-for-like revenue is now expected to decline by mid-single digits.
  • Management maintained its GBP 85 million full-year operational EBITDA target and expects a 140-basis-point margin improvement, while highlighting AI-driven new-business opportunities and the Monks.Flow platform’s ability to accelerate content and marketing workflows.
  • The company said client adoption of proprietary AI solutions is moving from pilots toward scaled deployments, but acknowledged that enterprise adoption is lagging consumer adoption and that broader macroeconomic caution remains a risk to growth.

S4 Capital Price Performance

SFOR traded up GBX 12.70 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.90. 47,793,867 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,913. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.90. The stock has a market cap of £345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 43 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 42 price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S4 Capital

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

In other S4 Capital news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 66,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 per share, for a total transaction of £24,097.68. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in S4 Capital Right Now?

Before you consider S4 Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S4 Capital wasn't on the list.

While S4 Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines