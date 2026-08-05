S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Releases Earnings Results

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%.

Here are the key takeaways from S4 Capital's conference call:

Operational EBITDA rose 83% reported to GBP 38 million , with the margin expanding 600 basis points to 12.3% as cost reductions and tighter personnel management more than offset lower revenue.

, with the margin expanding 600 basis points to 12.3% as cost reductions and tighter personnel management more than offset lower revenue. Net debt fell to GBP 66.3 million, or 0.7x pro forma EBITDA, supported by GBP 10.4 million of free cash flow and further Term Loan B repurchases; the company also approved its first interim dividend of GBP 0.0135 per share.

Net revenue declined 6.2% reported and 4.7% like-for-like, with technology clients and hyperscalers shifting spending toward AI infrastructure and away from marketing, while BMW scope reductions and extended technology sales cycles added pressure. Full-year like-for-like revenue is now expected to decline by mid-single digits.

Management maintained its GBP 85 million full-year operational EBITDA target and expects a 140-basis-point margin improvement, while highlighting AI-driven new-business opportunities and the Monks.Flow platform’s ability to accelerate content and marketing workflows.

The company said client adoption of proprietary AI solutions is moving from pilots toward scaled deployments, but acknowledged that enterprise adoption is lagging consumer adoption and that broader macroeconomic caution remains a risk to growth.

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S4 Capital Price Performance

SFOR traded up GBX 12.70 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.90. 47,793,867 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,913. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.90. The stock has a market cap of £345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 43 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 42 price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 38.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S4 Capital

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

In other S4 Capital news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 66,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 per share, for a total transaction of £24,097.68. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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