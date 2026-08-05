S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 32.4% - Here's Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.90 and last traded at GBX 51.90. 47,793,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 830% from the average session volume of 5,137,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 43 price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 42 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 38.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on S4 Capital

S4 Capital Trading Up 32.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.09. The company has a market cap of £345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In related news, insider Alina Kessel bought 66,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 per share, with a total value of £24,097.68. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company's stock.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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