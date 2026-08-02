SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SABS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.57 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,222,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAB Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAB Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here