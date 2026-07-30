SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect SAB Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $0.1250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect SAB Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company's stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Further Reading

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