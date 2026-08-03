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Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II logo with background
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Key Points

  • Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II declared a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record on August 11. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 8.4%.
  • SABA shares rose 0.9% to $8.31 in mid-day trading, within a 52-week range of $7.96 to $9.46.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the fund, with several firms establishing new positions during the fourth quarter and second quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SABA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,804. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Quantify Chaos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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