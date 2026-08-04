Sable Offshore (SOC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3660 per share and revenue of $237.6470 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.10 million. On average, analysts expect Sable Offshore to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of Sable Offshore stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Sable Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SOC. Zacks Research downgraded Sable Offshore from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sable Offshore from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sable Offshore from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sable Offshore from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sable Offshore

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,991 shares of the company's stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sable Offshore by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore NYSE: SOC is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

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