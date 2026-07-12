Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.4545.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $472,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 201,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,657,000 after buying an additional 859,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,133,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $66,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 2,267,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,241. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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