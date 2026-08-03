Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27), FiscalAI reports. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.39 million.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 4,340,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,260. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Further Reading

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