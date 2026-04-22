Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1627 per share and revenue of $204.5340 million for the quarter. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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