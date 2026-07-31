Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Reduce" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.9667.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Sabre from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on SABR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,173,592 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,143 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $2,720,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $7,505,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Sabre Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $1.87 on Friday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $739.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $760.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Further Reading

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