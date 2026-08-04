Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.48%.

Here are the key takeaways from Sabre Insurance Group's conference call:

Strong growth and full-year confidence: Gross written premium rose 15.7% year over year to £160 million, and management remains very confident that full-year profit will be slightly ahead of 2025 despite a modest first-half profit decline.

Gross written premium rose 15.7% year over year to £160 million, and management remains very confident that full-year profit will be slightly ahead of 2025 despite a modest first-half profit decline. Margins expected to recover: First-half net insurance margin fell to 15.7% from 19.2%, mainly because premium growth has not yet fully earned through and the company continues investing in people and technology. Management expects the margin to return to its 18%-22% target range in the second half as earned premium increases and current-year claims performance improves.

First-half net insurance margin fell to 15.7% from 19.2%, mainly because premium growth has not yet fully earned through and the company continues investing in people and technology. Management expects the margin to return to its 18%-22% target range in the second half as earned premium increases and current-year claims performance improves. Underwriting and capital remain strong: Motor delivered a 52% net loss ratio, while taxi improved to 48.2%; management said new business continues to be written at target margins and claims inflation assumptions remain covered. Solvency was 161.4% after the interim dividend and buyback, and the interim dividend increased 20% to 4.1 pence per share.

Motor delivered a 52% net loss ratio, while taxi improved to 48.2%; management said new business continues to be written at target margins and claims inflation assumptions remain covered. Solvency was 161.4% after the interim dividend and buyback, and the interim dividend increased 20% to 4.1 pence per share. Market pricing remains challenging: Pricing has stabilized and is edging upward, but management believes the market still needs further increases to adequately cover mid-single-digit claims inflation. Sabre expects to keep growing, although the pace will depend partly on whether broader market rates harden over the next 6-12 months.

Pricing has stabilized and is edging upward, but management believes the market still needs further increases to adequately cover mid-single-digit claims inflation. Sabre expects to keep growing, although the pace will depend partly on whether broader market rates harden over the next 6-12 months. Ambition 2030 is progressing: Motorcycle premium grew more than 50%, supported by Sabre Direct, and the company expects to quote across the entire motorcycle market toward year-end. Pricing tests in core motor and digital customer-service initiatives are also advancing, with AI being evaluated for pricing, fraud detection, coding and customer interactions.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts: Sign Up

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 176 on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123 and a 52 week high of GBX 188.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 to GBX 180 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an "add" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 185 to GBX 195 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 152 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 181.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBRE

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabre Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabre Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Sabre Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here